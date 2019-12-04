Alameda County sheriff's deputies investigate robberies in 2 cities

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday they are investigating a string of crimes.

A spokesman said more details would be forthcoming later on.

KTVU's cameras spotted crime scenes at a Chevron in Hayward and a 7-Eleven on Redwood Road in Castro Valley. KTVU also saw a deputy in a Chevron on Castro Valley Boulevard.

A clerk at the 7-Eleven told KTVU that a suspect with a gun came in early in the morning stealing money and cigarettes.

A short time later, a driver in a Lexus led authorities on a chase on Interstate 580, which ended in a crash on Beech Street in Hayward.

Two days ago, Castro Valley News reported another armed robbery at the Quik Stop gas station on Lake Chabot Road, about a mile and a half away. It’s unclear if this is also connected to Wednesday’s events.

There was no official word yet of arrests, or injuries relating to the robberies or chase.