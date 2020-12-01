Alameda County Tech for Good initiative to provide free laptops to low-income residents

The Alameda County Workforce Development Board (ACWDB) has launched a new initiative to provide free, fully refurbished laptops to low-income residents.

The program called Tech for Good is a partnership involving the ACWDB, Goodwill of the Greater East Bay, and Corporate eWaste Solutions (CEWS). The initiative is funded through StopWaste.org and seeks to provide access to high-quality technology to low-income community members in Alameda County.

Under the program, Goodwill will donate gently used laptops to CEWS, which will then refurbish the computer and install updated operating systems and Microsoft Office Suite 2010.

The ACWDB will then distribute the laptops and along with laptop bags, free of charge to eligible disadvantaged families and individuals in Alameda County through its career centers and other community partners.

The aim of the program is to help job seekers with barriers to employment gain access to online training programs, career center workshops and services, and online job resources that facilitate career transitions or new employment opportunities.

"We have seen a sharp rise in people who are completely locked out of the job market because they don't have laptops or reliable internet services to look for employment or upgrade their skills. We're committed to partnering to remove barriers to successful training, employment, and retention outcomes," Interim ACWDB Director Rhonda Boykin said.

Applicants must reside in Alameda County and meet income requirements. Individuals interested in the Tech for Good Initiative can access the ACWDB website for service providers' information to apply or call ACWDB at (510) 259-3836.

Goodwill of the Greater East Bay is accepting donations of unwanted laptops and power cords from businesses and individuals for the Tech for Good initiative. To donate, people can contact norcalpickup@cewsb2b.com or (510) 998-2828.

KTVU contributed to this story.