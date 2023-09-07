Expand / Collapse search

Alameda County's youth poet laureate gives marginalized groups a voice

By KTVU staff
Alameda County
Alameda County's Youth Poet Laureate

Brian Guan, a Dublin resident and editor of The Dungeness Press, a Bay Area teen literary magazine, has been named Alameda County Youth Poet Laureate for 2023 by the Alameda County Library.

DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County has a new youth poet laureate.

Brian Guan of Dublin was chosen out of a group of 51 other applicants, ages 13 to 18. 

This accomplished high school senior also publishes a literary magazine for young people and works with the city of Dublin Mayor's Council.

In an interview Wednesday with KTVU, he talked about his message.

"I really prioritize representing marginalized groups," he said. "And giving other people a voice as well."

Brian, and vice poet-laureate, Sunwoo (Sunny) Eom of Albany, will serve as ambassadors to inspire civic engagement, cultural awareness, and literary excellence.

