Alameda crews rescue 68-year-old on sinking sailboat

Alameda police officers and firefighters rescued a 68-year-old from a sinking sailboat Wednesday morning near the Encinal Boat Ramp.

In a news release, the police department said that the rescue was made during the high winds and rain, pummeling the Bay Area in the morning.

No further details were given, like what time the call came in, but authorities did say the person was safely removed from the sailboat.

Authorities took the time to remind the public that a coastal flood advisory is in effect for the Bay Area through Wednesday.

A strong atmospheric river is expected to bring steady rainfall, high winds, and higher-than-usual tides throughout the day, and people should refrain from boating if possible.

Some of the windiest spots on Wednesday were at the San Francisco airport and Santa Cruz, and commuters felt their cars seeming to sway on the highways. Wind speeds were ranging at 50, 60 and 70 mph. Topping the record on Wednesday were wind gusts of 82 mph on Gunsight Fire Road in Marin County, according to the National Weather Service.