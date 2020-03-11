Alameda firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

article

An Alameda firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced on Wedenesday.

In a statement, spokeswoman Sarah Henry said the discovery was made late Tuesday afternoon.

Henry said that the firefighter is in quarantine and that Alameda County public health officials began a thorough investigation to identify anyone who might have been in close personal contact with that person.

"We understand this news may be alarming to our community, as well as our employees and their families," she said in a statment.

She said Alameda is taking extra precautions such as increasing the frequency and level of cleaning at government facilities, including fire stations.

Plus, she said, Alameda is cancelling and postponing large city-sponsored events and deploying hand sanitizer stations at key locations across Alameda.