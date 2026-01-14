Evacuations lifted following Alameda gas leak

A gas leak prompted the evacuation of nearby schools and residents Wednesday afternoon in Alameda.

Leak reported near Fifth Street and Pacific Avenue

What we know:

According to the Alameda Police Department, the leak was reported near the intersection of Fifth Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers responded to the scene and assisted with evacuations of residents and students at Island High School.

The evacuation orders were lifted just before 4 p.m.

"The gas leak has been stopped. Residents can return to their homes," the police department said on social media. "Road closures will remain in effect as crew complete their work. Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this event."

PG&E not responsible for leak

Dig deeper:

PG&E told KTVU it was not responsible for the gas leak, saying that a third-party company digging in the area ruptured the gas line.

PG&E said they were first notified of the incident at 1:31 p.m. and dispatched an emergency crew to the scene to isolate the damaged area.

The leak was stopped before 4 p.m.