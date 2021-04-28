Alameda identifies three officers involved in deadly struggle with Mario Gonzalez

The city of Alameda on Wednesday identified three police officers who have placed on administrative leave in connection to the death of 26-year-old Mario Gonzalez of Oakland.

The officers are James Fisher, Cameron Leahy and Eric McKinley, city spokeswoman Sarah Henry said.

Efforts to reach an attorney who might be representing them were not immediately successful.

In an earlier statement, interim Chief Randy Fenn called Gonzalez's death a "terrible tragedy," and that the protection of human life is the "primary duty of police officers."

Alameda "is committed to full transparency and accountability in the aftermath of Mr. Gonzalez’s death," the city said in a statement.

Advertisement

And Gonzalez’s death is under investigation by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department, the county district attorney’s office and a former San Francisco city attorney hired by the city to lead an independent probe, the statement said. It was not immediately clear whether an autopsy of Gonzalez had been completed.

The officers were publicly named a day after the Alameda Police Department made public an hour-long video of body cam footage showing them pinning Gonzalez down to the ground for more than five minutes. He was held down during arrest on April 19 in Pocket Park that ended in his death after he stopped breathing in the driveway of a nearby home. The video shows the officers kneeling on Gonzalez's back and putting an elbow on or near his neck.

Gonzalez weighed about 250 pounds and the weight on top of him made it difficult, and then impossible, for him to breathe, according to Julia Sherwin, a civil rights attorney representing the Gonzalez family.

Police were called out to investigate Gonzalez after a neighbor called to say he was intoxicated and in his driveway. Another caller suspected him of stealing alcohol from Walgreens, which Sherwin said has not been proven at this point.

Sherwin and his family do acknowledge that Gonzalez was drunk at the time. The video shows that he was mumbling and a bit incoherent, but he was not threatening or actively hurting himself or anyone.

He was taken into restraints when he did not provide ID to the officers.

The original police statement said Gonzalez had a medical emergency after officers tried to handcuff him. His family and supporters say he was "murdered," a victim of excessive force.

Gonzalez died one day before former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The park incident unfolded as the jury in the Chauvin trial began deliberating.