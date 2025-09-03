article

The Brief Police issued citations after officers discovered gamblinh equipment at an Alameda home. Officers searched the home on Sept. 2 on a warrant, the police department said.



Police in the East Bay shut down what they're calling an "illegal gambling den" on Tuesday after officers discovered slot machines, table games and drugs at an Alameda home.

Police say they received reports of gambling activity at a home in the 600 block of Haight Avenue in Alameda and began investigating. Officers searched the home after obtaining a warrant and found slot machines, table games, firearms, ammunition, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Police say they removed the gambling equipment from the home and issued citations.

They did not elaborate on the citations, how many people were allegedly participating in the illegal gambling, or how long the activity had been going on.