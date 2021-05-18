New Alameda police chief hails from Oakland

article

A deputy police chief in Oakland will become the new police chief in the city of Alameda next month, city officials announced Monday.

Nishant Joshi will step into the chief's role June 8, replacing interim Chief Randy Fenn, who came out of retirement. The choice of Joshi follows a nationwide search.

"Nishant Joshi has a deep understanding of the issues we are committed to addressing and is the right person to work with our community and lead the department forward," City Manager Eric Levitt said in a statement.

Joshi has been working in the Oakland Police Department since 1998 and started as a deputy chief in February. Before that, he served as captain beginning in 2014.

"I am confident I can lead the Alameda Police Department to be a premier agency engaged in 21st century policing that prioritizes community expectations while honoring all residents and their life experiences," Joshi said in a statement.

Joshi takes over following a controversial in-custody death involving Oakland man Mario Gonzalez.

Joshi earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from California State University Hayward, now California State University East Bay. He also earned a master's degree in organizational leadership from Saint Mary's College of California in Moraga.

Joshi lives in Alameda with his wife, and they are parents to three children.