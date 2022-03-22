Alameda police crack 1977 cold case where Korean war veteran stabbed at home

article

After 45 years, Alameda police announced on Tuesday they have cracked a homicide cold case that has stumped detectives for nearly half a century.

Using DNA submitted to the Serological Research Institute, Alameda police said Richard Curley Bernard - a serial burglar and rapist – was identified as the suspect in the March 16, 1977, stabbing death of Richard Bischel, Sr., 43, a veteran of the Korean War.

"It's been a long, hard road," Bischel's son, Richard Jr., said emotionally at a news conference. "Finally, there's a resolution."

Bischel Sr. sustained multiple stab wounds during an attempted robbery at his home in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue, while he was there with son, who was 17 years old at the time of his dad's brutal death.

"I was there, I remember most of it," Bischel Jr. said, adding that he didn't want to go into more detail.

He said he had asked police to reopen the case 23 years ago.

Retired Officer Lorenzo Graham, who now heads up the cold case unit, said that Bischel had been stabbed 10 times.

And when police arrived, Bischel was found bleeding on the sidewalk. His son was by his side.

Bischel Sr. died later at the hospital from his injuries.

Bernard was a known burglar and had raped at least twice, Graham said at the news conference. In fact, he was known to have committed 100 burglaries from between 1973 and 1977, Graham said.

Bernard was convicted and released on parole in 1983.

He was shot and killed in Texas in 1989, Graham said.

Graham added that DNA on Bernard's jacket was the evidence that linked him to the burglary at the Bischel home.

There was other no known connected between Bernard and Bischel.

Even though Bernard is now dead, there is some solace knowing that the suspect has been ID'd.

Bischel Jr. said his father was a mechanic and also a former Marine.

Bischel Sr. once spent nearly all day on a camping trip helping another man fix his truck.

After the war, Bischel Sr. settled in the Bay Area and was the type to "bend over backwards to help others," his son said. "Dad was a good man."