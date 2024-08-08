Alameda police help elderly resident care for yard

After receiving a call about an overgrown yard, Alameda police helped the homeowner clean their front lawn.

On Wednesday, an elderly resident called the first responders about their vegetation-filled yard, police posted on Facebook.

When they got there, the officers learned that the homeowner had dedicated all their time to caring for their ailing spouse.

Alameda police captains, lieutenants, and members of the Alameda Police Managers Association came together to help restore the yard on their own time.