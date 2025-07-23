Alameda Supervisors allocate $170 million a year to help the homeless

article

The Brief The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to allocate $170 million annually to addressing homelessness in the county. Those funds come from Measure W, a 2020 .5% sales tax. The tax faced legal challenges that were resolved earlier this year, which allowed the funds to be disbursed.





The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to allocate over $1.4 billion toward homeless initiatives across the county.

The money, pulled from Measure W funds, will fund shelter, permanent housing, services for the unhoused and strategies to prevent homelessness.

"Homelessness is one of the greatest challenges facing Alameda County. My office engages hundreds of residents and advocates who joined our call for seizing this moment to invest deeply in proven solutions to homelessness," Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bass said in a press release. "I am proud that our collective advocacy achieved this historic investment. No one should have to live on our streets or in their vehicle, or be one unexpected expense away from being unhoused."

The board directed 80% of anticipated Measure W revenues — $170 million per year — to be allocated to homelessness solutions, and the remaining 20% go toward essential county services, including some responses to recent state and federal budget shortages.

Bas requested that any additional Measure W funds go toward homelessness, to which the board agreed. Those extra funds could mean up to an additional $120 million for homelessness solutions, based on previous revenue collections.

Money in the making

The backstory:

Measure W is a .5% general sales tax approved by voters in November 2020, which is projected to raise over $1.8 billion over 10 years. The county began collecting the tax, but the disbursal of those funds was held up by a legal challenge filed following the measure's passage.

An anti-tax group sued over the tax, arguing that Measure W was a "special tax," which legally requires a two-thirds vote to pass. Campaign literature for the measure stated the tax revenue was specifically intended to address homelessness.

Measure W passed with 50.09% of the vote.

The courts ruled earlier this year that W was in fact a general tax, and that the county could use the funds for anything it wanted.

Tuesday night's Board of Supervisors meeting saw heavy attendance from county residents, who filled three overflow rooms. City leaders, services providers, advocates and members of the public spoke in favor of using the money for its intended purpose.