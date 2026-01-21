Alameda teachers rally for better pay

The Brief Teachers in Alameda are holding a two-day rally beginning Wednesday as they seek to build support ahead of a key contract meeting with district leaders. The demonstrations are scheduled to take place before and after school and are not a strike, meaning the school day is not expected to be affected. The union is calling for what it describes as a "student-centered compensation structure,' arguing that teachers in Alameda are paid less than educators in surrounding school districts.



Teachers in Alameda are holding a two-day rally beginning Wednesday as they seek to build support ahead of a key contract meeting with district leaders.

Representatives from the Alameda Education Association say teachers plan to rally at every school campus in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

The demonstrations are scheduled to take place before and after school and are not a strike, meaning the school day is not expected to be affected.

Union leaders say the rallies are intended to build momentum ahead of a state-mandated meeting with the district scheduled for Thursday.

The union is calling for what it describes as a "student-centered compensation structure,' arguing that teachers in Alameda are paid less than educators in surrounding school districts.

Contract negotiations between the union and the district reached an impasse in November.

Union leaders say they are confident a deal can be reached following the two days of demonstrations and the upcoming meeting with district officials.