Alameda town hall on coronavirus featuring Rep. Barbara Lee

article

Alameda Mayor Ezzy Ashcraft will hold a virtual town hall on the new coronavirus pandemic on Friday that will feature Rep. Barbara Lee as aspecial guest.

Ashcraft said in a statement the town hall, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Friday, will give Alameda residents a chance to learn about the latest federal relief efforts and to ask questions about COVID-19. Ashcraft said, "I'm proud of Alamedans' response to all that has been asked of you during this crisis. You are stepping up to save lives!" People can join the meeting on Zoom here.

The password is "Alameda" and the meeting identification number is 889 29727545. The meeting also is accessible by cellphone at+16699006833,,88929727545#,,#,416440#. In addition, it can be joined by landline phone at (669) 900 6833. The meeting ID is 889 2972 7545 and the password is 416440.