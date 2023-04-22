Alcohol suspected in fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 101

Alcohol is suspected as a factor in a fatal wrong-way crash that took place on U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County early Saturday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

A red 2018 Nissan pickup truck was reported driving northbound on southbound 101 near the Interstate 580 interchange around 3:30 a.m., the CHP said. The pickup truck hit a black 2011 BMW sedan head-on, according to the CHP.

The 22-year-old driver of the Nissan pickup, a Santa Rosa resident, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel, according to the CHP.

The 30-year-old driver of the BMW was taken to Marin General Hospital with major injuries, according to the CHP.

"This is still an ongoing investigation. The driver of the Nissan was suspected of DUI," said Darrel Horner, a CHP spokesman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ferguson at the Marin CHP Office at (415) 924-1100.