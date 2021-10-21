Alec Baldwin discharges prop gun on 'Rust' movie set, killing crew member, injuring director

Alec Baldwin was allegedly involved in a horrific prop gun accident that ultimately killed a crew member and another crew member hospitalized.

Deputies in New Mexico confirm it was Baldwin who accidentally fired a prop gun on the set of an upcoming film "Rust," hitting a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was identified as the woman killed in the incident. The man who survived the accidental shooting, director Joel Souza, is recovering at the hospital.

It was not clear if Baldwin was performing at the time of the shooting or how many rounds were fired. A court filing suggests whoever was responsible for loading the prop gun told the assistant director that it was a cold gun... meaning it does not involve fire or explosions.

On Friday, Baldwin tweeted, expressing his condolences to Hutchins’ family and calling the shooting an accident.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he wrote on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks, though a charge without a metal projectile is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance. Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported the 63-year-old Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in tears.

Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel, the sheriff’s department said. Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is undergoing treatment.

"The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event," International Cinematographers Guild president John Lindley and executive director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 2 p.m. to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls described a person being shot on set, said Rios, the sheriff’s spokesman. The ranch has been used in dozens of films, including the recent Tom Hanks Western "News of the World."

"This investigation remains open and active," Rios said in a statement. "No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

Hutchins, a 2015 graduate of the American Film Institute, worked as director of photography on the 2020 action film "Archenemy," starring Joe Manganiello. She was named a "rising star" by American Cinematographer in 2019.

"I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set," said "Archenemy" director Adam Egypt Mortimer on Twitter. "She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film."

Manganiello called Hutchins "an incredible talent" and "a great person" on his Instagram account. He said he was lucky to have worked with her.

Baldwin teamed up as a producer previously with Souza on the 2019 film, "Crown Vic," which starred Thomas Jane as a veteran Los Angeles police officer on a manhunt for two violent bank robbers. Souza’s first credited film, 2010’s "Hanna’s Gold," was a treasure hunt adventure featuring Luke Perry.

Production was halted on "Rust." The movie is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s’ Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

The deadly incident halted production, according to reports. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union that represents the crew of the Rust production refused to comment on the deadly incident.

IATSE, however, issued the following statement:

"We are heartbroken and devastated to learn that one of our members, sister Halyna Hutchins, died yesterday from injuries sustained on set while working as the Director of Photography on Rust in New Mexico. Our entire alliance mourns this unspeakable loss with Halyna’s family, friends, and the Rust crew.

We are activating our partnerships across the industry to provide support and resources to our sisters, brothers, and kin.

Creating a culture of safety requires relentless vigilance from every one of us, day in and day out. Please, if you see something, say something. If you feel unsafe on set for any reason, including harassment, send us a tip via the IATSE Safety Hotline at 844-422-9273 or using our safety info app."

Baldwin was not physically hurt in the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.