Alert teen saves family from San Jose fire; dog dies in blaze

An alert teenager on Wednesday helped his family escape a fire that spread quickly through their home.

Firefighters started receiving calls at 2:45 a.m. about flames and smoke coming from a house near Berryessa Creek Park.

Firefighters arrived and saw flames engulfing the garage and spreading to the main house.

Two adults and two children were sleeping at the time of the fire, but one of the kids noticed something was burning.

"One of the children woke up, saw the fire, ran outside, saw smoke and flames from the garage," said Fire Capt. Sean Lovens. "Went back and fortunately, was able to wake up the other residents, and they were able to evacuate safely."



Sadly, a family dog died in the fire.

Investigators don't know what started the fire, but say it likely started in the garage.