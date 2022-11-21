Alexis Gabe's family visits site where ex-boyfriend allegedly buried body

article

Alexis Gabe's family made a somber trip Saturday to see the spot in Amador County where her remains were discovered earlier this month.

With just two words and crying emoji, her father Gwyn Gabe noted, "We're here." The gathering marked the end of her tragic disappearance, but not the end for justice, her father said.

Photos and videos posted on Facebook, show family and friends walking through the rural wooded area covered with little red flags. Flowers, necklaces, teddy bears, were spread throughout the site, as well as posters with her photo and the words, "Justice for Alexis Gabe."

Officials confirmed through dental records that the remains found on Nov. 3 were those of Alexis. They said her body was scattered across different areas of the wooded area.

"We had to walk further in to find that flag where they found her skull," said Gwyn Gabe.

The family of Alexis Gabe went to Plymouth Saturday where her remains were discovered. Photo credit: Gwyn Gabe via Facebook.

The burial site was a spot police identified her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, traveled in the hours and days after Alexis was reported missing.

Jones was killed on June 1 when police attempted to arrest him for the murder, and he charged at them with a knife.

There are so many questions unanswered," Gwyn Gabe said during a press conference following the discovery. "I’m not sure if there can be closure for our family in terms of the loss of Alexis."

Alexis Gabe's family gathered in Plymouth, California on Nov. 19, at the site where her remains were found. Photo credit: Facebook post by Gwyn Gabe. Expand

Gabe said they will continue to remind District Attorney Diana Becton about "her promise to our family."

ALSO: 'Shocking and upsetting': Alexis Gabe's family shown timeline of daughter's death

The family believes the Jones' mother, Alicia Coleman Clark, played a role in covering up Alexis' murder. A petition with nearly 12,000 signatures asks the DA to put Clark in jail for being "an accessory to her son's crime."

Prosecutors said in August that they did not have sufficient evidence to charge her with a crime.

The Gabe family thanked the community that gave their all to find Alexis and said despite the pain and anger, they are somehow relieved she's been found.

There will be a candlelight vigil on Dec. 9, and a celebration of life event in January of next year, roughly a year after her disappearance.