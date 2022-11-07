'Our hearts shattered': Alexis Gabe's father on discovery of daughter's remains

article

The body of missing Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, was discovered on a rural road outside Plymouth, California.

A visitor from Alaska was using a metal detector when they came across part of Gabe's remains last week in rural Amador County, police said Monday. That discovery ended the 11-month search for the East Bay woman.

"Despite all the pain, anger, frustration, and grief, somehow, we're relieved she has been found," said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father, at a press conference. "We can bring her home."

Police believe Gabe's remains were separated and scattered in several areas. They did not say what remains were discovered out of respect for Gabe's family.

A medical examiner used dental records to confirm the remains belonged to Alexis Gabe, who is believed to have been murdered by her ex-boyfriend. She was last known to be with Marshall Jones, in Antioch before she vanished in January.

"Our hearts shattered even more than we thought possible," said Gwyn Gabe. "Deep inside we were still holding out hope that she was okay and was out there waiting to be rescued."

Police say they found a black garbage bag, duct tape remnants and earrings that belonged to Gabe near the remains.

Gabe's family said they are relieved that Alexis has been found, but said they were not stop searching until all of her remains are found.

Gabe was 24 when she went missing on January 26, 2022. She was from Oakley, but Antioch P.D. were involved in the investigation of her death. Gabe was killed by her ex-boyfriend's Antioch home. Jones was ultimately killed in a standoff with police in Seattle when they went to arrest him for murder. But Gabe's body had not been recovered.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Gabe on Dec. 9 in Oakley.