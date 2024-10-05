All Alameda County police unions endorse Pamela Price recall

Less than a week after Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his support for recalling Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, all the county's police unions announced they're also in favor of ousting Price.

A press conference was held on Saturday in Emeryville, and though no union members were available to speak with the media, community members were there.

"It is DA Price’s obligation and sworn oath to defend victims of crime to seek justice on their behalf and to make it clear to those who continue to victimize our citizens that they will be held accountable for their actions," Iain Fry, San Leandro POA president, said in a statement.

Price was elected on a platform of reforming the criminal justice system but those in attendance, many of whom voted for Price, echoed the message that she has taken things too far.

"Reforming is not letting people who are not being held accountable put criminals back on the street," Brenda Grisham, of Save Alameda for Everyone said. "It's not safe for them and the community. It's traumatizing for the victims. Fixing the system is one thing, but destroying the system is another."

At times, Price has declined to charge the most severe gun enhancements that had been lodged by her predecessors.

Virginia Nishita, the widow of Kevin Nishita who was shot and killed while working as a security guard for a news crew, said Price has made her feel not supported.

"The DAs are there to give us justice for our loved ones who were senselessly murdered like my husband, and I haven't been getting that," Nishita said. "It's been unsupported and at times disrespectful in the courtroom. Now I think it's because of Pamela Price."

Attendees say they want to encourage everyone to get out and vote on Nov. 5.

KTVU reached out to Price's office for comment, but they have not responded.