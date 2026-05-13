Alleged Bay Area bank robber's 'bright-blue hair' a clear giveaway, leads to arrest

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The Brief A Chase Bank in Santa Rosa was robbed on Tuesday morning, according to police. Police say the woman suspected of robbing the bank had a highly-identifiable description, which may have led to her downfall. The suspect was arrested without incident. She was identified as Jane Hollingworth, 32, of Santa Rosa.



Santa Rosa police made an arrest in a Tuesday morning bank robbery, and they said there were some clear giveaways they were on the right track for the suspect.

What we know:

Police said a woman with bright-blue hair and a red, leopard-print jacket entered the Chase Bank at 2300 Sonoma Avenue at around 9:50 a.m.

Officials said she handed the teller a note demanding cash that included a death threat, though no weapon was brandished.

The woman, identified by police as Jane Hollingworth, 32, of Santa Rosa accepted an undisclosed amount of money from the bank teller and left the bank. Police said it was unclear if she fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Flashy appearance may have been her downfall

By the time police arrived, witnesses gave the officers the suspect's highly-identifiable description. Investigators arrived at the bank to collect information and evidence.

About an hour later, they had all the information they needed to move in on the suspect, who was located at Montgomery Village Post Office.

She was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility for robbery.

The Source Santa Rosa Police Department