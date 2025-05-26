Alleged copper thieves nabbed by San Jose police

article

A man and a woman were arrested in San Jose over the weekend after police caught the two allegedly cutting down phone lines for copper.

San Jose Police Department officers on patrol in the area of Meadowlands Lane and San Felipe Road near Silver Creek Valley Country Club came across the man during "an active copper theft in progress" on Saturday, according to a department statement.

The SJPD said the man fled the scene after he was allegedly found cutting down overhead phone lines and slicing them into pieces before placing them in plastic bags on the side of the road.

Police eventually found the man hiding in some bushes in the area and took him into custody. Officers also found heavy-duty wire cutters and more empty bags in the man’s possession, according to a department statement.

Police also found a woman waiting in a suspect vehicle "ready to haul away the stolen copper" down the road from where they found the man.

The man and the woman were arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including grand theft, conspiracy and possession of burglary tools. The woman was also found to be in possession of what was suspected to be methamphetamine, San Jose police said.