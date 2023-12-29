Alleged illegal casino, brothel bust nets 5 arrests, weapons, cash and drugs seized

San Jose police this week arrested five people involved in an alleged illegal casino and brothel operation that was being run out of a commercial building.

After a roughly month-long investigation, officers made the arrests Wednesday at a building in the 2400 block of Autumnvale Drive, where several units were allegedly being used for gambling, drug sales and prostitution, according to San Jose police.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized 33 firearms, 150,000 rounds of ammunition, 500 pounds of marijuana and approximately $20,000 in cash, police said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ San Jose Police Department Officers arrested Anai Garcia, 24, of San Jose, Calif., at a commercial property in the 2400 block of Autumnvale Drive in San Jose on Dec. 27, 2023. Garcia is a suspect in the operations of an illegal casino, a brothel, marijuanna sales and weapons violations. (San Jose Police Department via Bay City News)

"Adult female survivors employed at the brothel were also located and provided resources, assistance, and information about their rights," San Jose police said in a news release.

The five suspects are Saolepea Liu, 42, of Antioch, and San Jose residents Nido Nguyen, 35, Phuong Nguyen, 44, Windie Pratt, 41, and Anai Garcia, 24.

They were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for warrants and on suspicion of multiple felony offenses.