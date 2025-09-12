Alleged Oakland street takeover organizers arrested

article

Police on Friday announced the arrests of two people who allegedly organized a large and destructive street takeover last month that spanned several Oakland streets.

The Oakland Police Department, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway arrested the two suspects for felony warrants connected to "the promotion and facilitation" of the Aug. 24 sideshow, according to a department statement.

Police did not release the names of the suspects, but noted they also recovered six vehicles and a gun.

The OPD said the sideshow attracted about 100 cars and 300 viewers, with fireworks set off, guns fired and at least one car set on fire. Authorities added the takeover spanned several neighborhoods, including 47th Street and Adeline Street, 41st Street and Howe Street, 98th Avenue and International Boulevard, and 42nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

The OPD said it will increase police presence and "coordinate efforts with regional law enforcement partners" over the weekend in order to curb any additional sideshows or street takeovers.