Alleged gunman in deadly Fisherman’s Wharf shooting identified

The suspect who allegedly gunned down a man near San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf on Wednesday has been identified.

Suspect carried out shooting from car, police say

What we know:

San Francisco police on Thursday identified the suspected gunman as Abraham Torres, 44.

Police said Torres turned himself in at the department’s Central Station on shortly after the shooting and about nine blocks from where it occurred.

The shooting happened around 1:11 p.m. at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street, according to police.

Torres was allegedly inside his vehicle when he opened fire on a man in another car before fleeing the scene.

Police said the wounded victim drove about two blocks before stopping at Leavenworth and Beach streets, where he died.

Motive still unknown

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not been released, and authorities have not disclosed a motive.

Torres was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide.