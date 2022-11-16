A man accused of stalking women in San Francisco had nearly half of the charges made against him dropped after the presiding judge cited insufficient evidence.

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, was arrested Oct. 14 after allegedly chasing, touching and kissing random women in public, according to prosecutors.

Hobbs was initially charged with a slew of charges, including two misdemeanors of battery, one misdemeanor assault, six counts of battery, seven counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery.

Nine of the 22 charges, which include sexual battery and assault, were dropped. The remaining charges against Hobbs include one charge of felony false imprisonment and 12 misdemeanors.

San Francisco police additionally claimed Hobbs could be responsible for other incidents dating back to 2021.

"In these incidents, an unknown white male would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances towards them," said San Francisco police in October when announcing the arrest warrant. "In many of these cases, the suspect would inappropriately touch the victim. The suspect would then immediately flee."

He is due back in court on Nov. 29.