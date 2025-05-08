Alleged shooter in Mission District killing arrested in Novato

article

The Brief Trayvon Williams, 21, of San Francisco was arrested in Novato on Wednesday for his alleged role in the fatal shooting. Authorities identified the victim as 19-year-old Elijah Keyandre Bates.



A 21-year-old man is in custody Thursday for his alleged role in a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District that left another man dead.

Trayvon Williams of San Francisco was arrested in Novato on Wednesday by officers from the San Francisco and Novato police departments, with assistance from Marin County SWAT units, according to the SFPD.

He was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of murder in connection with the May 2 shooting. San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records also showed he was being held on suspicion of first degree robbery, though police did not specify if the alleged robbery was connected to the shooting.

The backstory:

SFPD officers responded just before 1 p.m. on May 2 to a home in the 3000 block of 26th Street on reports of a possible shooting and found Elijah Keyandre Bates, 19, wounded at the scene.

Bates was pronounced dead at the home by paramedics.

Investigators from the SFPD Homicide Detail subsequently identified Williams as a suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

San Francisco Sheriff's Office jail records indicated Williams was being held without bail, and a court date for his case had not been set.