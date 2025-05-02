Expand / Collapse search

SFPD investigating broad daylight fatal shooting in the Mission

By
Published  May 2, 2025 6:11pm PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a Mission District homicide on Friday where a man was found shot to death. 

What we know:

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded to a home on the 3000 block of 26th Street regarding a possible shooting. There, they found the adult victim with a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. 

Police said no arrests have been made. No suspect information was made available. 

This is a developing story. 

