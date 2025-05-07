article

The Brief The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victim as 19-year-old Elijah Keyandre Bates. He was shot at a home in the Mission District. No shooter has been arrested.



San Francisco officials have identified the man who was shot and killed at a Mission District home last week.

Elijah Keyandre Bates, 19, of San Francisco died of a gunshot wound on May 2, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to KTVU.

The backstory:

San Francisco Police Department officers responded just before 1 p.m. that day to a home in the 3000 block of 26th Street on reports a possible shooting.

There, they found Bates wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said no arrests have been made. No suspect information was made available.