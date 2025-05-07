Officials ID man killed in daylight Mission District shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco officials have identified the man who was shot and killed at a Mission District home last week.
Elijah Keyandre Bates, 19, of San Francisco died of a gunshot wound on May 2, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to KTVU.
The backstory:
San Francisco Police Department officers responded just before 1 p.m. that day to a home in the 3000 block of 26th Street on reports a possible shooting.
There, they found Bates wounded. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police said no arrests have been made. No suspect information was made available.
The Source: San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, KTVU reporting