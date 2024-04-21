Alleged shoplifters arrested after vehicle runs out of gas in Colma

article

Three alleged shoplifters were arrested in Colma after their vehicle ran out of gas.

According to the Colma Police Department, on April 14 around 6:47 p.m., officers received a report of a reckless driver in the area of Junipero Serra Boulevard and Serra Center.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a black Mercedes-Benz stopped in the middle of the road, with a man and woman walking from the vehicle toward a nearby shopping center.

When officers contacted the driver of the Mercedes, he told them that the two people seen walking were associated with him and were going to get gas.

Following a records check on the driver, it was revealed that he was a wanted fugitive from Texas. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered rifle ammunition and clothing from various stores with security sensors still attached. The driver, identified as 64-year-old Mark Piercy, was subsequently arrested.

The woman and the second man who were headed to get gas were located and detained. Initially providing false names to officers, a records check revealed outstanding warrants for both suspects.

Further investigation revealed that the pair had stolen from two separate businesses in the 100 block of Serramonte Boulevard in Daly City, with Piercy acting as the getaway driver.

At one store, the duo stole $1,043.68 worth of merchandise, followed by $410.65 worth of goods from another store.

The other two suspects were identified as 51-year-old Demetria Dyer and 54-year-old Joe Minix, both from Oakland.

The police department quipped on social media, "if you plan on going on a shoplifting spree, make sure your getaway car has a full tank of gas."