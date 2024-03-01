Alleged Vallejo Target arsonist arrested days after fire shut store

Vallejo police arrested a suspect wanted in an arson case at a Target that caused more than $3 million in damage and lost merchandise at the chain store.

The unnamed suspect was arrested on Friday outside a pawn shop at Springs Road and Rollingwood Drive. Photos showed a man wearing a white collared shirt and a headband.

Authorities believe the suspect is responsible for the fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the Target store on Admiral Callaghan Lane.

"This reckless act jeopardized the safety of both employees and customers, resulting in substantial damage to the structure and a loss of merchandise estimated to exceed $3 million." the department wrote in an earlier social media post.

Earlier this week, police released photos of a person of interest whom they wbelieas connected to the fire.

Investigators said the suspect ignited a fire in the store's paper towel aisle. Video on social media showed leaping flames and employees running.

Firefighters put out the fire within 13 minutes as store employees helped safely evacuate customers.

The Target store has been closed since the fire, but is expected to reopen on Sunday.