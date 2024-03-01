Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 1:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Alleged Vallejo Target arsonist arrested days after fire shut store

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo's only Target temporarily closed due to arson

A Target in Vallejo is closed after someone started a fire inside the store over the weekend. Video on social media showed the flames and employees running by on Saturday at about 3 p.m. The store is reporting an estimated $1 million in damages.

Vallejo police arrested a suspect wanted in an arson case at a Target that caused more than $3 million in damage and lost merchandise at the chain store.

The unnamed suspect was arrested on Friday outside a pawn shop at Springs Road and Rollingwood Drive. Photos showed a man wearing a white collared shirt and a headband.

Authorities believe the suspect is responsible for the fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the Target store on Admiral Callaghan Lane.

"This reckless act jeopardized the safety of both employees and customers, resulting in substantial damage to the structure and a loss of merchandise estimated to exceed $3 million." the department wrote in an earlier social media post.

Fire breaks out at Target in Vallejo, forces closure

A fire broke out at a Target in Vallejo, causing its closure.

Earlier this week, police released photos of a person of interest whom they wbelieas connected to the fire.  

Investigators said the suspect ignited a fire in the store's paper towel aisle. Video on social media showed leaping flames and employees running.

Firefighters put out the fire within 13 minutes as store employees helped safely evacuate customers.

Authorities said that the damage to the Target store is extensive, with the cost of repairs and lost products surpassing $3 million.

The Target store has been closed since the fire, but is expected to reopen on Sunday.