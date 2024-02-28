article

Vallejo police released images of a person of interest in an arson case at a Target that caused more than $3 million in damages and merchandise loss at the chain store.

The police department shared photos on Wednesday of a man with the sides of his head shaved and apparently wearing a headband who they want to question about the fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the Target store on Admiral Callaghan Lane.

"This reckless act jeopardized the safety of both employees and customers, resulting in substantial damage to the structure and a loss of merchandise estimated to exceed $3 million." the department wrote in a social media post.

Investigators said an unidentified suspect ignited a fire in the store's paper towel aisle. Video on social media showed flames and employees running by.

Firefighters put out the fire within 13 minutes as store employees helped safely evacuate customers.

Authorities said that the damage to the Target store is extensive, with the cost of repairs and lost products surpassing $3 million.

The Target store has been closed since the fire, but is expected to reopen on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Officer Stephanie Diaz at (707) 564-7106 or via email at Stephanie.Diaz@cityofvallejo.net.