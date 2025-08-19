'Almost ended tragically': Police in North Bay share video of DUI suspect's runaway car

The Brief Police said a suspected drunk driver almost got run over by his own car in San Rafael. They released video of the incident, which showed the man falling out of his car as the vehicle rolled away.



Police in San Rafael issued a cautionary tale along with dramatic visuals about the dangers of driving under the influence.

Investigators said just after midnight on Monday morning, a suspected DUI driver was almost run over by his own car.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera.

Video showed the man falling out of his car as it rolled down a hill. His driverless vehicle then continued to travel right into a yard.

What we know:

"The driver attempted to park his vehicle on the street but did not place the car in park," police explained on social media, where they also posted video of the incident. "The car began to roll backwards down the hill, and the driver got ejected."

Police said the vehicle came to rest in a neighbor’s yard.

They also said that it appeared that before this incident, the suspected drunk driver had struck a curb on his drive home.

Police said an investigation revealed that the man got behind the wheel to drive home after a party, where he had consumed alcohol.

Strong warning

San Rafael police used the case to issue a strong warning to motorists: "IT ALMOST ENDED TRAGICALLY – DON’T DUI," the department said.

SEE ALSO: Woman killed, several injured in suspected DUI pileup in East Palo Alto

Officers said the man, a 34-year-old San Rafael resident, was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Investigators said, luckily, the driver suffered only minor injuries.

"This could have turned out far worse," police warned, and urged, "Avoid tragedy and an arrest by always designating a sober driver or using a rideshare service, a taxi, or public transit."

By the numbers:

In California, there were 1,479 people killed in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes in 2022, up 1.8% from the previous year, according to UC Berkeley's Safe Transportation Research and Education Center.