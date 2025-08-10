Woman killed, several injured in suspected DUI pileup in East Palo Alto

article

A woman was killed and several other motorists were injured early Sunday morning after a suspected DUI pile-up crash on Highway 101 in East Palo Alto.

California Highway Patrol officers were sent about 2 a.m. to the scene of the four-car crash on the northbound side of the highway just south of University Avenue, according to a department statement.

A preliminary investigation into the collision revealed an Acura SUV rear-ended a Toyota SUV, according to the CHP. After the first crash, a white Subaru SUV crashed into the Toyota before continuing and crashing into the concrete center median.

A BMW sedan was also involved in the crash, but the CHP did not specify which of the vehicles the BMW crashed into.

Paramedics responded to the scene, and found that the woman who was driving the Subaru had been killed in the crash. Her name was not released pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver and a passenger in the Toyota SUV suffered major injuries in the crash, while the drivers of the Acura and of the BMW suffered only minor injuries. All were taken to Stanford Hospital for treatment.

The CHP reported that the driver of the Acura SUV – identified only as a man – was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Redwood City Area office at 650-779-2700.