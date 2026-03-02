'Super dope' Alysa Liu mural in Oakland serves as inspiration

A vibrant new mural of Alyssa Liu is now gracing Oakland in the Temescal district.

Reaching 15 feet high, the colorful painting shows off Liu's signature halo hair and sparkling teeth. Surrounding her are green and gold accents in an homage to the departed Oakland A’s, and the phrase "Shout out Oakland" next to her.

Artist Steve Ha, co-founder of the Illuminaries, a local graffiti artist group, designed and painted a mural at the corner of 43rd Street and Telegraph Avenue on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the Olympic gold medalist.

Liu, 20, was born in Richmond and raised in Oakland, including learning to skate at the Oakland Ice Center, and became the first American woman to win a gold medal in figure skating since 2002.

"She represents the Bay Area," Ha told KTVU over the weekend. "For us personally, it's super dope….an inspiration, you know."

A mother walking by the mural with her sons over the weekend said she loved the mural because it was both "sweet" and "fierce."

The city of Oakland has said it will honor Liu, but no specifics have been released yet.

A vibrant new mural of Alyssa Liu is now gracing Oakland in the Temescal district. Reaching 15 feet high, the colorful painting shows off Liu's signature halo hair and sparkling teeth. Feb. 28, 2026

A woman takes a photo of an Alysa Liu mural in Oakland's Temescal district. Feb. 28, 2026

Artist Steve Ha, co-founder of the Illuminaries, a local graffiti artist group, designed and painted a mural at the corner of 43rd Street and Telegraph Avenue to celebrate the Olympic gold medalist.





