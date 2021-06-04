Expand / Collapse search

Amazon delivery driver arrested for assault; says she punched 67-year-old in self defense

By KTVU staff
Published 
Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - An Amazon delivery person was arrested in Castro Valley after she was accused of assaulting a woman.

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies took Itzel Ramirez, 21, into custody on Thursday.

That's after they received a 911 call from a 67-year-old woman who said the Amazon driver punched her at least 10 times around the face and head.

Deputies said this started after the older woman used a curse word to describe the Amazon driver's attitude.

Ramirez claims she hit the woman in self-defense.