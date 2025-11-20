Amazon will now deliver prescriptions same-day in the Bay Area

article

The Brief Amazon will now deliver your prescriptions same-day in the Bay Area. The pharmacies are located within Amazon's same-day facilities in Brisbane and Richmond. Amazon Pharmacy's expansion comes as the Bay Area sees closures of pharmacy retailers like Walgreens and CVS, and other local drugstores.



Amazon customers in the Bay Area can now order prescriptions and have them delivered the same day thanks to two pharmacies in Brisbane and Richmond.

The company made the announcement Thursday, saying Amazon Pharmacy intends to expand same-day delivery to nearly half the U.S. by the end of this year.

Amazon's digital pharmacy

What we know:

Amazon offers a "full service digital pharmacy experience," allowing customers to manage their medications with speed and transparency.

The Bay Area pharmacies are located within Amazon's same-day facilities in Brisbane and Richmond.

Customers will need a doctor or their current pharmacy to send the prescription to Amazon in order for the medications to be filled.

"These state-of-the-art Amazon Pharmacy facilities feature advanced automation technology for rapid prescription filling, temperature-controlled storage for safe medication handling, and 24/7 access to licensed pharmacists for medication questions and support," the company said.

Additionally, the pharmacy program allows customers to designate another person as a trusted caregiver to manage their medications.

Amazon also plans to launch pharmacy kiosks where customers can pick up their prescriptions at One Medical offices.

This pilot program will launch at some Los Angeles locations next month, with plans to eventually expand across the U.S.

Pharmacy closures

The backstory:

Amazon Pharmacy's expansion comes as the Bay Area sees closures of retailers like Walgreens and CVS.

Central Drug Store in San Francisco's Excelsior District closed over the summer after 108 years in business.

In June, SFGATE reported at least 64 pharmacies had closed in San Francisco in the last 10 year.