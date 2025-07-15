San Francisco's Central Drug Store closes doors after 117 years

After more than a century, the Central Drug Store in San Francisco is closing its doors as the owner takes a well-deserved break.

Drug store opened in 1908

The backstory:

The pharmacy has been a part of the community for generations — 117 years. And now that the owner is retiring customers have been coming in for one last visit.

Since 1908, customers have relied on Central Drug Store, located in the city's Excelsior District.

For Jerry Tonelli, it was a family affair, with his parents working there when they were young.

"My mother and father didn't know each other, and they met here at the drug store," Tonelli said. "Eventually met, fell in love, and got married."

Tonelli's mom and dad worked side by side for decades, eventually buying the business.

"I started here in '71 when I was 16," Tonelli said. "When I was in high school, college, pharmacy school, and graduated from pharmacy school in '78, and been here ever since."

Tonelli said the shop has withstood COVID-19, the influx of chain drug stores, and now online pharmacies by relying on the one thing his competitors can't compete with.

Rooted in community

What they're saying:

"We know our customers. Even if they go to Walgreens, they come in here, and we remember their name or their medications, what they're taking other conditions," he said. "They don't get that elsewhere."

Over the decades, customers became friends and, in the case of Toni Ferretti, co-workers.

"It's like a community," said Ferretti.

"It's like a family here," Ferretti said, adding, "that's not going to be here anymore."

Dentist Dr. Peter Karsant works in the neighborhood and is one of the medical professionals who have relied on Central Drug Store as a partner in patient care.

"It's sort of a team effort, and he will be sorely missed," said Karsant.

Longtime customers say the personal touch at the drug store did more than treat their illnesses; it helped create a caring community.

"For me, to see them close it's like part of my life is closing too," said Evelyn Jones. "But then, life has to go on."

In the end, Tonelli said that connection is what he will miss the most.

"I'll miss the people. It's my social life," he said. "More than a business."

Tonelli said he can't remember the last time he had more than five days off in a row; the business and taking care of patients were so important to him.

He is retiring after all these years to spend more time with his grandchildren.