AMBER alert issued for 3-year-old Alabama girl kidnapped at a birthday party

Officials say that an Alabama AMBER alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.

According to witnesses, Kamille was picked up at a birthday party on Saturday by an unknown person in a dark SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

They say that the girl has brown hair and eyes. She is about three-feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds.

Kamille's last known location was reportedly Avondale, Alabama.

If you see this person or vehicle, immediately call 911.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.