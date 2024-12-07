American Canyon coach pleads guilty to molesting student

article

A former coach with American Canyon High School's cross-country team pleaded guilty to child molestation and other sexual offenses against two victims, including a student, the Napa County District Attorney announced.

Brad Rowell, 42, pleaded guilty and no contest to 10 counts, including lewd acts upon a child, unlawful sexual intercourse, and oral copulation of a person under 18.

Rowell was charged against the two victims separately. The most recent allegation involved his role as a cross-country coach and a student.

The second victim was outside Napa County and was under 14 at the time when she was allegedly molested by Rowell. It's unclear if Rowell was acting in his official capacity as a coach at the time.

According to the plea deal, Rowell will serve a 15-year prison sentence and be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

There is also a 10-year protective order for each victim and Rowell must also pay restitution to them.

Rowell is being held on $500,000 bail in the Napa County Detention Center. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.

KTVU reached out to American Canyon High School officials for comment and is awaiting comment.

