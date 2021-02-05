Amid vaccine shortages, will Bay Area mass vaccination sites have adequate supply?

Levi's Stadium hopes to be the largest vaccination site in the state when it begins mass inoculations on Tuesday, but some Bay Area counties are still seeing a shortage of vaccines.

Santa Clara Public Health said Friday that the home of the 49ers would aim to vaccinate 15,000 people a day. The Oakland Coliseum aims for 6,000 a day starting on February 16. The Moscone Convention Center began vaccinating 1,500 people Friday, with plans to vaccinate up to 10,000 people a day in the coming weeks. In total, these three mass vaccintion sites could vaccinate 31,000 Bay Area residents daily.

Victoria Najjar's dad from San Mateo got vaccinated at the Moscone Center Friday, relieved after his appointment with Kaiser Santa Clara was cancelled when the facility ran out of doses.

"As you can imagine, it was really frustrating, very disheartening," Victoria Najjar said.

Kaiser is now rescheduling more than 5,000 cancelled appointments in Santa Clara, prioritizing those 75 years and older, which make up about 750 appointments.

Santa Clara Public Health said that they're working with the state to better predict adequate vaccine supply.

"It's become clear from looking at the numbers and talking to the other health systems that the multi-county entities did not get a sufficient amount of doses to take care of their patients," Dr. Jeff V Smith, county executive for Santa Clara said at a Thursday press conference.

Governor Gavin Newsom Tweeted Friday that California is vaccinating more people by the week.

"My hope is that they've figure it out at this point," Najjar said.