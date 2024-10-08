Amtrak train headed to San Jose delayed for hours

An Amtrak train traveling from Sacramento to San Jose on Monday morning was delayed for hours because of a person on the track.

Amtrak officials said the person "came into contact" with Train 521 about 5:40 a.m. in San Pablo. Officials did not elaborate on what that meant.

Officials said none of the nine passengers or crew were injured, and law enforcement was investigating.

The passengers on board can use BART and buses instead.

The train was back in service at 9:20 a.m., Amtrak said.

Several other trains were also affected and delayed for up to three hours.