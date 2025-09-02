Bay Area-based vegetarian fast food chain closes Corte Madera restaurant

article

The founders of the frozen food brand opened the first Amy's Drive Thru in 2015, serving a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free options. In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it closed the Corte Madera location on Aug. 25.



The North Bay-based Amy's Drive Thru, the vegetarian restaurant created by the owners of Amy's Kitchen, announced the closure of its Corte Madera location last week, leaving just two remaining drive-thru locations in the Bay Area.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it closed the Corte Madera location on Aug. 25.

"Closing a restaurant is never easy, especially when we’ve felt so supported by the community," the post said. "We’re deeply grateful to our amazing team, incredible customers, and everyone in Corte Madera."

The frozen food company, based in Petaluma, opened its first restaurant location in 2015 in Rohnert Park.

The company has a second location, still open, at the San Francisco airport.

"Though this chapter is ending, you can still find your favorite veggie burgers, fries, and shakes at our SFO and Rohnert Park locations," the restaurant said on Instagram.

The restaurant's menu features a range of organic and vegetarian dishes, as well as vegan, gluten and dairy-free options.

Company background

Amy's Kitchen is popular for its variety of frozen and packaged foods.

In 2021, the company expanded to the Sacramento area with a location in Roseville.

Just three years later, that location was permanently closed, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

The chain also hoped to expand to Walnut Creek in 2019, but the location was opposed by residents.

In 2022, Amy's Kitchen became embroiled in a years-long labor dispute with employees over workplace health and safety.

Amy's employees said they suffered injuries while on the job, KTVU reported in 2022.

After a two-year dispute, an agreement was reached in 2024, according to the North Bay Labor Council.

The agreement promised improved workplace conditions and a merit pay increase, the council reported.