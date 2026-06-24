Anger over unexpected dismissal of Alameda High baseball coach

The Brief Alameda High baseball coach Ken Arnerich and his assistant were dismissed with no explanation after 24 years. Arnerich believes his termination was based on an unsubstantiated anonymous letter of complaint. A petition with 1,000 signatures is demanding Arnerich get his job back.



A sudden coaching change has sparked intense community backlash within an East Bay high school baseball community.

Parting ways with no explanation

What we don't know:

Alameda High School parted ways with longtime head coach Ken Arnerich and his assistant, Rich Krinks, last week.

Arnerich, who has spent 24 seasons leading the varsity team, took his grievances directly to the Board of Education on Tuesday night, stating he deserves to know why he was removed.

According to Arnerich, his termination was the result of an unsubstantiated anonymous letter of complaint.

"Why would anyone allow keyboard warriors not willing to own their own words have any impact on coaches, particularly when the words were lies," Arnerich said at the meeting.

Hornets just shy of championship

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, the Alameda Hornets boys' baseball team completed another successful season in May, finishing just one run short of a championship.

The sting of that loss was quickly followed by the unexpected dismissal of the coaching staff.

Arnerich stated that he and Krinks had planned to step down at the end of next year to pass the torch, but he was suddenly called into a meeting. He was informed that as of June 15, his services were no longer required.

The phone call from the Alameda Unified School District did not provide a specific reason for the decision to oust Arnerich and Krinks, his assistant of 20 years.

"When a head coach is released, usually they're going to release everyone so that a new coach coming in can bring his own staff in," Krinks said, adding, "We just want to know a reason."

District response

The school district sent a statement on Tuesday to KTVU, addressing the move.

"Principals have long held the discretion to make decisions regarding the programs at their school," the district's statement read. "At the end of this past spring season, AHS’s principal, in consultation with school and district staff, decided that it was time for a new chapter in AHS baseball to better align with the school and district’s vision for athletics."

The Alameda High School baseball program is widely renowned for its success in forging great players and young men.

Under Arnerich's tenure, the team secured two championships out of seven title appearances. Under his tutelage, some players, including current Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo, have made it to the Major Leagues.

Families incensed

What they're saying:

The unexpected sacking has incensed local families.

"He pushes them to be the best and for my son who loves baseball, he loves that. He loves his dedication," said Nancy Berger, the mother of an Alameda High School baseball player. "My son aspires to play in college and he believes Coach Ken is the person who can absolutely help him get there."

Krinks expressed deep frustration over how the situation was handled.

"I was almost physically ill when I heard about this and I've been very angry about it," he said.

More than a dozen community members joined Arnerich to urge the school board to reinstate the coaches, but the board took no public action. Meanwhile, an online petition demanding Arnerich's reinstatement has garnered over 1,000 signatures.

Arnerich noted that while he ultimately wants answers, his primary focus remains on his players.

"I do it for the kids. I don't do it for me or anybody else," Arnerich said. "It's all about the kids and they're the ones that are suffering."