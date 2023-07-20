Another deadly car crash in San Jose: Man killed, another injured

article

One man died Thursday morning and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash in San Jose – just about a day after a baby died and two pedestrians were hurt.

This is the 27th fatal crash and the 28th traffic death in San Jose so far this year.

The 1 a.m. crash involved two cars at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue, police said.

At the scene, a two-door sedan was left badly damaged on the driver's side another car. A four-door SUV – was seen completely on the other side of the street. A young man who did not appear to be injured was also seen by that car and police were seen taking out a large crate to hold some type of animal The SUV was also badly damaged.

A third car, blocked by police cars, did not appear to be that badly damaged.

Thursday's death comes after a driver struck and killed a baby being carried in a car seat outside the crosswalk late Tuesday night at King Road and Ocala Avenue. The woman holding the baby and a young girl were injured as well, police said.

The driver involved in that fatal accident stayed at the scene.

Police said that alcohol and speed are not factors in this accident.

In an interview with KTVU on Wednesday, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan acknowledged that traffic deaths are a problem in the city.

He said he supports road improvements, the state-level speed safety camera program and adding more patrol officers to the streets.

An SUV was damaged in a fatal crash in San Jose. July 19, 2023