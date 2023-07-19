Baby killed, 2 hurt in San Jose after driver strikes trio in car

A driver in San Jose fatally struck a baby and injured a child and woman late Tuesday night, marking the 27th traffic death in the city this year.

The collision was reported about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of King road and Ocala Avenue, which was closed for hours.

San Jose police said the driver of the car stayed on scene, even after the baby was pronounced dead on scene. The child and the woman were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

A neighbor who lives in the area said the street where the three were hit has become increasingly more dangerous.

"Look what happened," the neighbor named Veronica said. "Look, innocent lives. Innocent lives. We don’t know what happened. It's crazy. It's said. I don't know these people but it's sad. I have kids. I have grandkids. It's awful. People just need to slow down."

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if speed or alcohol could have been a factor.