It's going to be another searing hot, Spare the Air Day in the Bay Area.

Meteorologist Steve Paulson says temperatures could even reach 100 degrees in some inland areas and set possible records throughout the region. Livermore might hit 101 degrees, and Santa Rosa and Napa are expected to reach high in the 90s.

The Bay Area Air Quality District also issued a second Spare the Air day on Tuesday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are not allowed to congregate at pools, cooling centers, libraries and other areas that would normally help them beat the heat.

Over the weekend, patrols of rangers and police tried to make sure that people were keeping their distance from each other, especially on the beaches stretching from San Francisco to Santa Cruz.

It didn't always work.

People were seen congregating in large droves in some areas at Baker and Ocean beaches in San Francisco on Memorial Day.

Advertisement

Wednesday's temperatures should drop a bit and be much cooler by Friday, Paulson said. Showers are even expected on Saturday.