The Brief Four protesters were arrested for blocking doors at the Anthropic headquarters in San Francisco on Thursday. Two rallies were held against Anthropic on the day the artificial intelligence company made its Wall Street debut. The protests, which included researchers, say the company is acting recklessly and ignoring safety concerns, putting profits over people with its AI development. Protesters said they are sounding the alarm with the public over these AI concerns and are hopeful the new Congress will be more open to AI regulation.



Two rallies outside of Anthropic headquarters in San Francisco, drew crowds of protestors who are concerned that Anthropic, which reached a $1.7 trillion valuation after Thursday’s debut on the

New York Stock Exchange, is ignoring safety concerns as it speeds towards developing new AI products.

Protesters sounding the alarm

The first rally included former Anthropic and OpenAI researchers, along with community members.



They said they want to sound the alarm and are calling on the public to demand more government regulation of the AI companies’ current practices.



The protestors say Anthropic and other AI companies are getting rich while being reckless.



Daniel Kokotajlo is a former OpenAI employee who left his job and high salary because he was worried about the trajectory of the AI development. He now leads a non-profit called the AI Futures Project and has testified before Congress about his concerns regarding AI companies.



Kokotajlo spoke at the Stop RSI rally. He and others say AI companies are using what is called RSI, or recursive self-improvement. That is where AI agents develop other AIs without human involvement.



"If you want to visualize what that looks like. imagine a swarm of AIs writing code, running code, doing experiments, sharing the results of the experiments with each analyzing them, proposing hypotheses, developing new types of AIs, training them . . .deploying them. That whole process, the companies are planning to automate it," Kokotajlo said.

Arrests made

Then, at noon, a second group, Stop AI stepped in and members blocked the entrance to Anthropic, sitting down in front of the entrance doors.



Four members of the group were eventually arrested by San Francisco police at the request of the building owner.



The Stop AI group said AI companies are pursuing profits and not doing enough to protect people.



"We know that we can’t tell what the AIs want, so giving more power to them, I think, is very dangerous," Katja Grace of Berkeley said.



Guido Reichstadter, who was speaking on a megaphone at the second protest, said he is a co-founder of Stop AI.



’We have the power through collective action to end this development, and this is the first step in mobilizing the mass collective action," Reichstadter said.



San Francisco Police said the four protestors were taken to a station and issued citations.



Protestors at both rallies said they hope to raise awareness in the public about these AI concerns, and with the new Congress, they hope to find bipartisan support for some regulation of the industry.