Anti-ICE protester sentenced for slashing tire at protest

A San Francisco woman arrested by ICE agents in August has been sentenced to probation.

Angelica Guerrero, 35, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor "depredation" of an ICE van’s tire — slashing it with a knife — on Dec. 8.

Guerrero on Aug. 20 attended an anti-ICE protest and slashed the tire of an unmarked Chevrolet van being used by the Department of Homeland Security for an "enforcement and removal" operation. Guerrero, a US citizen who was born and raised in San Francisco, was arrested at the protest. She was later charged with misdemeanor assault.

Guerrero was released within 48 hours. In an interview with ABC7 she described the conditions in Santa Rita Jail, where she was held, as "barbaric."

The complaint against her alleges that she made "repeated threats" against one of the officers, including threatening to stab him or to "go after" his family.

In an interview with KTVU following her release Guerrero described the detainment as an abuse of power by federal authorities, and said she didn’t know what would happen.

"For a while I was worried I would be taken somewhere like Louisiana," Guerrero said.