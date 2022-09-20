Anti-Semitic messages left in bags by Novato homes

article

Police are investigating the distribution of flyers with anti-Semitic messages left at home in Novato.

Police say the flyers contained anti-Semitic hate speech and were left in plastic bags at residences in south end of the city near Ignacio Boulevard and in unincorporated areas of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard.

Police called the distribution of the flyers a "hate motivated incident," but the flyers are also protected by the First Amendment right to freedom of expression."

Similar anti-Semitic flyers placed in plastic bags, and wrongly blaming Jews for the response to COVID, were found in San Francisco in January. In February, similar flyers were found in Palo Alto.

Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact them at (415) 897-4361 and reference case number NP22-3449.